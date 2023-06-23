Graduate Guidance: Turtle Mountain’s Amya Gourneau and Sydnee Bruce

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) - This summer, Your News Leader is sitting down with graduating high school student-athletes from our area to learn about their experiences growing up before taking the next big step in their lives.

Zach Keenan visited Turtle Mountain Community High School for the next “Graduate Guidance.”

“In high school, it’s never that serious. Things always blow over,” said Sydnee Bruce.

“Set goals for yourself. I know that it’s hard to not procrastinate, but I would say work hard and focus on your goals that you set. I set a goal for myself to graduate valedictorian, and I did just that because I constantly reminded myself of the goal,” said Amya Gourneau.

Amya and Sydnee took leadership positions during their time at TMCHS.

“You’re definitely more capable than you think you are. If you have something you want to try, try it out. If you don’t like it, that’s fine. Joining new sports, clubs and different groups definitely allows you to work on your leadership skills, your communication skills, your networking skills and it just allows you to get to know more people who you wouldn’t have known,” said Sydnee.

Sydnee served on the student council when the school voted to remove the “Bravettes” mascot for girls’ teams and unite as “Braves.”

“I really didn’t know what “-ettes” stood for, so when a school board member brought it to our attention, I never realized that before and I don’t think that’s something that represents our community in a way that we’re all equal to one another,” said Sydnee.

Her time on the council put her in front of the North Dakota state legislature.

“Because I spoke in front of those legislators, I got invited to a roundtable that my school hosted with the governor about various problems on this side of our community,” said Sydnee.

The pandemic hit indigenous communities in ways they are still rebuilding from.

“We thrive as a community, together. Not being able to see your peers and relatives because of COVID was hard,” said Amya.

“I learned that our community is very strong and very resilient. Any time someone in our community is in need, someone will lend a hand and reach out,” said Sydnee.

Taking charge is about the hard right, over the easy wrong.

“Don’t take the easy road. Push yourself to do and be the best,” said Amya.

Sydnee will stay in Belcourt to study biology at Turtle Mountain Community College.

Amya is signed to play women’s basketball at Minot State University and plans to pursue a degree in radiology.

