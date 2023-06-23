Elgin couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Being married for 75 years is a rare milestone.

Some population experts believe there are only about a thousand couples in America who have reached that milestone. An Elgin couple is one of them.

Clarence and Gertie Werner will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on June 27.

The couple has smiled for thousands of pictures together over the years. It all started with this photo, taken on their wedding day: June 27, 1948.

“I was 17 years old,” recalled Gertie.

Clarence was 20.

“We met at a barn dance,” she said.

Gertie admits, she had her eye on Clarence. She told her sister she planned to go out with Clarence that night.

“I kind of liked him,” she laughed.

More than seven decades later, Gertie still kind of likes Clarence.

“Yeah, I do,” she smiled.

Much has changed in their 75 years together.

“I had some hair,” exclaimed Clarence while looking at an old photo.

But their love has remained constant. It’s what they say got them through some tough times: the loss of a child, the stress of trying to make ends meet, and now, failing health.

“He’s awfully sick now,” said Gertie.

But Gertie and Clarence vowed to love each other in sickness and in health, so these days, Gertie spends much of her time sitting with Clarence in his hospital room, reminiscing on their life together.

“We were pretty happy in those days,” she said while looking at a photo. “I treasure that.”

The treasure of true love, captured in these photos and still bringing smiles to their faces 75 years later.

The Werners will celebrate their anniversary this weekend with friends and family.

