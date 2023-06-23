Consumers say egg-labels are too confusing; Dept. of Agriculture pushing changes to meat industry labels but not for eggs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eggs have long been a staple in the kitchen. But since the pandemic, it seems they’ve become a staple in the news as well.

Headline after headline explaining what most had already noticed in the grocery store-- high egg prices.

Your News Leader spoke to shoppers who say they tend to grab the cheapest eggs they can find.

“[I look for] the size of the egg and the price,” laughed Bismarck-based consumer Kenyatta Hasan.

“Given the economy, I’m looking for what’s cheapest,” said Bismarck egg-shopper Marie Guy.

However, major news organizations now report those prices are finally falling. But one source of confusion when it comes to eggs remain: their labels.

As the economy works to get back to pre-pandemic prosperity, consumers are opting for the cheapest possible options.

That translates to egg choices too. But typically, the cheapest eggs are what’s considered “conventional.”

But the labels on the typically pricier options could save you major coin when it comes to your health.

Nutrition experts explain the difference between those conventional eggs, cage-free, pasture-raised and organic matters.

They’re everywhere. Labels, tags, tickets-- but what do they mean?

Turns out, the average consumer is at a loss.

“No,” said Hasan when asked if he knew what the labels mean.

“What it means for me as a consumer? I don’t know a lot about,” said Guy.

Marie Guy said choosing the right carton is a bit like walking on eggshells.

“I understand how it can relate to how chickens are treated, but it just isn’t a whole lot of information other than ‘cage free,’” said Guy.

The USDA has a few egg classifications you’ll find on labels: cage-free, free-range and organic.

Those without labels are typically considered conventional.

Natural Grocers nutritional health coach Brittany Hugelen cracks open the information.

“Conventional eggs-- typically chickens are forced to live in windowless, isolated, overcrowded facilities,” said Hugelen.

She says cage-free is defined by the USDA but the chickens’ conditions are unregulated. Not much of a step-up, according to Hugelen.

“The hens only need to be out of their cages during their laying cycle. So, if they’re not laying eggs, they don’t need to be out of their cages; they can be put back into a cage,” Hugelen said.

Hugelen says free-range is the best option, but not all free-range chickens have the same life quality, which can impact the eggs.

“These hens must have access to outdoor space at least 51% of their lives. So, not the entire lifespan of the chicken, but only 51% of their life,” said Hugelen.

Natural Grocers has implemented a ranking system to ensure that the hens’ eggs they sell are up to egg-cellent standards: bronze, silver and gold depending on how much space the chicken has to roam.

Hugelen says the better life the hen lives, the more nutrient dense the egg.

“We see more nutrient density per egg in these pasture-raised eggs, these free-range eggs. So, there’s more nutrient content, higher omega-3s, things like that,” Hugelen said.

Hugelen says if you cost cut by buying conventional eggs, you’ll need to buy a larger quantity of whole foods to make up for the lack of nutrients.

The consumers we spoke to said they would be willing to switch which eggs they reach for if they had more information on label meanings, regardless of price.

“Yeah, for sure. Like, if I knew that if I ate an egg that was cage-free as opposed to eating an egg that was different, if it would have a better impact on my skin complexion or my energy levels,” said Guy.

“Yeah, it should. It most likely would if I take the time to look into it,” said Hasan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said last week Wednesday it hopes to weed out false or misleading animal-welfare claims on meat and poultry packaging with new guidance and testing.

However, nothing has been done about the lack of information on egg labels.

Hugelen says area shoppers can get lower egg prices by signing up for Natural Grocers “{N}power” program.

For more information, ask your cashier.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.