Camp Cordell: “the most genuine person you’re going to meet” coaches camp in Harvey

HARVEY, N.D. (KMOT) – From a town of 17 people (18 when Cordell Volson comes home for Christmas), you would never guess this humble farm boy is making big bucks in the National Football League.

“He’s the most genuine person you’re going to meet,” said Harvey-Wells County football Coach Bret Dockter.

“On the money side he’s the cheapest guy you’ll meet... he owed me money for about two years and he finally paid me, I threatened to hold up a sign at the one game we went to that number 67 owes me $500,” said Tanner Volson, a 2018 All-American at NDSU.

Once a Drake-Anamoose Raider...

“Our kids are only 20 minutes down the road from him so they see him and say, ‘hey, why can’t that be me?’” said Dockter.

Now, a Cincinnati Bengal.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in the NFL or working a 9 to 5 job, he wouldn’t change who he was if he was making millions or if he wasn’t making millions, he’s going to be the same person day in and day out,” said Cam Miller, current starting quarterback at NDSU.

Cordell spent nearly an hour signing autographs after the first session of his football camp in Harvey Friday morning.

He brought some famous friends, including NDSU teammate and current San Francisco 49er Spencer Waege.

“It’s been a real blessing to have them come and talk about A) what it takes to get there, B) why you do it and C) why you appreciate your teammates. I get jacked up when I hear them talk,” said Dockter.

“The biggest thing that I want to do at the end of my career is to be able to look in the mirror and know that I have no regrets. If you show up every single day and you do your best, you put in the work, no matter what happens with your life, you’ll know that you did everything you could,” said Cordell Volson.

Cordell can’t shake his roots.

The camp runs through Saturday with sessions for football players grades three through twelve, at Harvey High School’s football stadium.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.