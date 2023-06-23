Bismarck family provides lodging for umpires all over the country for the McQuade’s Softball tournament

Umpires gathered in Mike Wolf's garage(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Jun. 23, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though it’s gloomy outside, spirits are still high for the McQuade’s Softball tournament. For more than 30 years, one family hosts umpires from all over the country. During that time, they’ve built quite the family atmosphere.

Before the big weekend begins, umpires gather in Mike Wolf’s garage to go over schedules and indulge in North Dakota classic dishes.

“You know, the umpire is a great community and great fraternity of people. A lot in common. They love the game of softball. A lot of these people played softball for many years, and then when they quit playing softball, they wanted to stay involved in the game and so they continue to umpire,” said Mike Wolf, co-tournament director.

Some participants even use their vacation days.

“A family reunion, friends, softball, there’s no atmosphere like no other. I mean, there’s just softball everywhere. We don’t have this. We don’t have anything like this,” said umpire and California resident Spencer Schulz.

Now it’s a never-miss event for him.

“So I saw a couple of people over the years wearing a McQuade hat. And I asked him about the tournament listen, you gotta go up there,” said Schulz.

It’s a time people can come together, and raise money for a good cause.

“We can relax and we can actually be ourselves kind of let loose and enjoy the entirety of the tournament and not be so rushed,” said umpire Jennifer Smith.

This year the Wolf’s have around a dozen people staying, and over the years they’ve built memories to last a lifetime.

“So I mean, growing up in the wolf den and having everybody come over to our house. My mom was such an integral part of that and she passed away almost eight years ago now due to cancer. And she loved her umpires they lovingly called her mama Connie and she loved taking care of them,” said Brooke Larson, a board member.

They continue Connie Wolf’s legacy by creating a menu of food and making their house as welcoming as possible.

Last year the McQuade’s Softball tournament raised more money than ever before, and the tournament keeps growing.

