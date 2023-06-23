Abortion debate continues in Montana one year after overturning of Roe

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - Saturday, June 24 marks the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade.

In a 5-to-3 decision last year, the Supreme Court ruled there is no federal constitutional right to abortion. That meant every state had a choice on whether or not to allow abortions.

In May, Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, signed several abortion-related bills, including one that bans abortion up to the point of viability, no later than 24 weeks and requires that life-saving care be given to a baby born alive after an attempted abortion. During the signing, he said these bills will help protect the most vulnerable.

“Our commitment to do what’s right for unborn babies will never waiver, and we have proven our commitment to defending life again this session,” said Gianforte.

State Democrats and abortion-rights activists have argued these bills attack reproductive rights and ignore judicial precedent.

“Republicans worked overtime to deny Montanans’ freedoms, their medical privacy, and their rights to make their own decisions about their lives and their futures,” said Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings.

They added abortion will play a big role in the 2024 elections, which they said could help them in picking up more state seats and getting Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, reelected.

The state Supreme Court ruled back in 1999 that there was a constitutional right to an abortion and upheld that decision last month. More court cases involving abortion will continue to challenge that ruling in the future.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to manufactured home in Sioux County
Severe t-storms destroy home in Sioux County Wednesday night; one injured
Corey Gardner
North Dakota Supreme Court upholds verdict in Williston child abuse case
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Verdicts reached in trial
Jury reaches guilty verdicts in Goodale death trial
Blake Boatwright
Mandan man accused of dealing fentanyl pills

Latest News

Pedestrian injured in crash in Williston
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 6/23/2023
A laptop being used
Minot Police to offer internet safety class this weekend
Dan's Garden (6/23/2023)
NDSP resident softball team plays for the first time in McQuade Tournament