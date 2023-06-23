Abortion debate continues in Montana one year after overturning of Roe

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - Saturday, June 24 marks the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade.

In a 5-to-3 decision last year, the Supreme Court ruled there is no federal constitutional right to abortion. That meant every state had a choice on whether or not to allow abortions.

In May, Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, signed several abortion-related bills, including one that bans abortion up to the point of viability, no later than 24 weeks and requires that life-saving care be given to a baby born alive after an attempted abortion. During the signing, he said these bills will help protect the most vulnerable.

“Our commitment to do what’s right for unborn babies will never waiver, and we have proven our commitment to defending life again this session,” said Gianforte.

State Democrats and abortion-rights activists have argued these bills attack reproductive rights and ignore judicial precedent.

“Republicans worked overtime to deny Montanans’ freedoms, their medical privacy, and their rights to make their own decisions about their lives and their futures,” said Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings.

They added abortion will play a big role in the 2024 elections, which they said could help them in picking up more state seats and getting Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, reelected.

The state Supreme Court ruled back in 1999 that there was a constitutional right to an abortion and upheld that decision last month. More court cases involving abortion will continue to challenge that ruling in the future.

