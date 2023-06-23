39-year-old killed in UTV crash near Watford City

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 39-year-old man was killed after being thrown from his UTV around 8 a.m. Wednesday southwest of Watford City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Travis Gudmunsen of Arnegard was in a UTV headed south on 133rd Ave. NW and did not stop at the intersection with County Road 30.

25-year-old Trenton Coy of Sidney, Montana, was traveling east on County Road 30 in a pickup truck when he hit Gudmunsen’s UTV.

Coy was not injured, but Gudmunsen was thrown from the UTV and pronounced dead on scene. Gudmunsen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

