2023 NDAPSSA College Awards

NDAPSSA College Year-End Awards
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The N.A.I.A. National Volleyball champions from Jamestown headline the year-end college awards from the Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

The Jimmies beat Corbin to cap a 37-2 season. It’s the first volleyball national title in school history.

The finalists for the female team are Mystics volleyball and Science softball.

The College Female Athlete of the Year is Dickinson State’s Kaitlyn McColly. She won the heptathlon at the National Outdoor track meet.

Jon Hegerle is the Coach of the Year. His Jimmies won the national title. Bismarck State’s Kyle Kuether was one of the finalists.

The Jimmies also took the top honor home in the college male category, with their basketball team. The Comets and Wildcats made the final three.

N.F.L. Draft pick Cody Mauch is the Athlete of the Year. Mason Walters and Grant Nelson were the other finalists.

Mayville State’s Brandon McGruber is the Coach of the Year after taking over the basketball team mid-season. BSC Track Coach Jamison Dietrich was one of the finalists.

