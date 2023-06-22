Young girl drowns after being pinned underneath inflatable tube in river, police say

By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a teenager has drowned in the Colorado River this week.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, a 14-year-old girl died after being pinned underneath an inflatable tube while out on the Colorado River Tuesday night.

Authorities said the girl was tossed from the tube when the jet ski pulling her capsized.

The 14-year-old was wearing a life vest but ended up pinned between the tube and the piling of the Laughlin Bridge, unable to get up for air.

According to police, she was pulled from the water, and emergency crews started CPR. They transported her to the hospital but she was pronounced deceased.

Authorities said the jet ski rider wasn’t impaired or operating the watercraft recklessly.

The girl was visiting the area from Downey and police did not immediately release her name.

Bullhead City police said the 14-year-old’s death remains under investigation.

