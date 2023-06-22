UPDATE: Woman arrested after West Fargo chase

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A wild chase in West Fargo resulted in one arrest and the fire department getting called out for a smoking vehicle.

Police say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 they tried stopping a car for an equipment violation, but the car took off going south on Sheyenne St. to the I-94 interchange. On the interchange, police tried to use a PIT maneuver to stop the car, but the car didn’t stop and continued east on the interstate.

During the chase on the interstate, one person bailed out of the car and was not caught by officers. Eventually the car turned back around and headed to 7th Ave. W. when the driver jumped out of the moving car.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the 200 block of 7th Ave. W. and started smoking, prompting a call to the fire department. Fire crews quickly got the smoking car under control.

After a short foot chase, officers arrested the driver, 31-year-old Samantha Hutchinson from Thief River Falls, MN. She was arrested for fleeing, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and fleeing on foot.

A third passenger in the car was detained by police and later let go.

