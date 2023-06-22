Town hall in Minot addresses rights, legal options for mobile home renters

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some mobile homeowners in Minot have been dealing with increased rents--some doubled, or more--from park owners.

Representatives from the North Dakota Manufactured Housing Association organized a town hall Monday night on what can be done.



In the 13 years Brenda Lovgren has lived in her mobile home, she said she’s never had to pay utilities, let alone utility bill that she says is at least $150 a month.

That’s on top of a $200 rent increase after a new owner acquired Western Village.

“They kept the name Western Village, but they added the capital letters LLC,” said Lovgren.

Kent French, organizer, former mobile home dealer and park operator, on the board of North Dakota Manufactured Housing Association, said for years they have not been able to find out who these new owners are so lot renters can contact them and get answers.

“Our legislative body has done a great job to help the residents that live in the communities. Not perfect; not going to lower the rents, but at least we give them some kind of legal avenue to go after them,” said French.

French said Senate Bill 2243, a bill that passed almost unanimously this year, has more teeth than the last attempt at legislating it two years ago.

Sen. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, co-sponsored the bill and said many constituents told him they weren’t able to reach the mobile park company’s representatives.

“They have rights and based on this new law, I encourage them to check into what their rights are,” said Paulson.

While addressing the audience, French said he believes some of the owner’s behaviors were predatory.

“Many times, we have people that will get a bill and they’ve already paid the rent,” said French.

Lovgren said she doesn’t believe her home will survive another relocation. For questions about legal and illegal practices mobile home landowners engage in, reach out to the state’s manufactured housing association.

