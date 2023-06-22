Toddlers learn about history and the importance of museums through ND Heritage Center

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum is offering a new program where young children can embark on a journey of learning and discovery through the decades.

It’s called “Little Kids, Big World.” Toddlers and preschoolers will have the opportunity to sit in on free, thirty-minute sessions as they learn about the fascinating history of our state.

Educator and program director Sarah Fox will lead the discussions, and each session is unique.

On July 1, kids will hear all about Independence Day and launch self-made rockets into the sky.

July 22, the program takes a prehistoric twist as kids will learn about dinosaurs that roamed North Dakota.

July 29 will offer children a chance to explore the history of the battleship USS North Dakota.

Fox says it’s a great way to foster imagination and learning.

“The whole purpose of this program is to get parents and kids to realize that a museum has a lot to offer, to get them kind of excited about that learning that can take place in a museum at a very young age,” said Fox.

Fox asks that all parents and guardians attend with their children.

She said this helps foster a sense of togetherness while learning.

For more information, Laura Forde at (701) 328-2792.

