Summer running club keeps students, teachers connected during the break

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Teachers and students all look forward to a little time off in the summer. But some teachers just can’t stay away from their kiddos that long.

Two teachers at Bismarck’s Centennial Elementary have found a way to share their hobby with the kids they miss over summer break.

The good news: they’ve formed a new club that’s helping connect teachers and students in a whole new way outside the classroom.

Dru Cote’s new favorite view is the one she enjoys on her weekly run. She is a member of Centennial Elementary’s new summer running club.

“It’s really fun and any self-doubt that I have I can get rid of it here,” said the soon-to-be fourth grader.

This weekly running club is an idea teachers Jennifer Ritter and Andrea Frovarp came up with to combine the things they love most: teaching and running.

“This is my passion and to be able to share it with the kids is awesome,” said Ritter.

Once a week, the running club meets to warm up, stretch and run a lap or two around the school. Each lap is about a half mile. On this day, most kids logged two laps, with their teachers and their peers cheering them on every step of the way. Each week, they run a little faster and a little farther.

“What I like about running is getting better,” said Grady Elkins, who will be a fifth grader in the fall.

And while kids get a little better each time, their teachers hope the kids might take away something even more important from this running club.

“I hope to inspire them to push themselves and know that they can do hard things,” said Ritter.

And as they record their progress, they’re all smiles, knowing that next week, they’ll do even better.

About 30 kids from grades four through six have joined Centennial’s summer running club. Mrs. Ritter says that makes her happy because she says it proves kids want to be active.

