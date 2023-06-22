State, defense rest in trial of death of Wade Goodale

Trial of death of Wade Goodale
Trial of death of Wade Goodale(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The state and defense attorneys for Mathew Anderson and Regina Goodale have both rested their cases in the trial over the Feb. 2022 death of Wade Goodale in Minot.

The attorneys are working through procedural matters with the court for the rest of the day.

Closing arguments are expected Friday morning before the case is handed to the jury.

The jury heard testimony Thursday from Det. Carmen Asham, the lead investigator in the case. We’ll hear from her on First News at Six and Ten.

Previous Coverage: Co-defendant testifies for state in trial over Wade Goodale’s death

Previous Coverage: Jail call revelations highlight day one of testimony in Goodale murder trial

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McHenry County missing woman
UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman located safe
Construction on phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center
Electric utility in charge of Atlas Power Data Center refuses order to cut power, seeking court opinion
Power Outages
Bismarck affected by power outages
MHA Nation
MHA purchase of Enbridge pipeline draws praise, criticism
Ky Schneider
Court records: Man tries to kidnap ex-girlfriend’s child at public BBQ

Latest News

Damage to manufactured home in Sioux County
Damage from severe t-storms in Sioux County Wednesday night; one injured
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 6/22/2023
Pheasant
Spring pheasant crowing counts up statewide
Photo courtesy: Dakota Carrier Network
Dakota Carrier Network receives $19.7M grant