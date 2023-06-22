State, defense rest in trial of death of Wade Goodale

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The state and defense attorneys for Mathew Anderson and Regina Goodale have both rested their cases in the trial over the Feb. 2022 death of Wade Goodale in Minot.

The attorneys are working through procedural matters with the court for the rest of the day.

Closing arguments are expected Friday morning before the case is handed to the jury.

The jury heard testimony Thursday from Det. Carmen Asham, the lead investigator in the case. We’ll hear from her on First News at Six and Ten.

