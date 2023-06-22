State Auditor: more than $2 million in unapproved expenses at Solen School District

SOLEN, N.D. (KFYR) - An audit of the Solen Public School District identified more than $2 million in unapproved expenses.

The findings were published in a routine audit from the State Auditor’s Office. The report also found insufficient documentation for financial statements, errors in submissions to the Department of Public Instruction, and mistakes in processes to ensure the accuracy of financial records.

The district said in its response to the audit that it would hire staff with more accounting experience, expand the responsibilities of administrators to provide more checks and balances within their system, use a new system of filing in the business office, and will establish more transparency regarding district expenditures in school board minutes.

