Spring pheasant crowing counts up statewide

Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Excellent conditions with adequate moisture this year has resulted in a 2023 spring pheasant crowing count up 30 percent over last year according to a release from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Counts are done every spring. Twenty-mile routes are driven by observers. At specified times they stop for two minutes and count the number of pheasant roosters they hear crowing. Game and Fish also does a late summer roadside count, which begins at the end of July. They can also determine the pheasant density of an area through hunter-submitted pheasant wings.

The primary regions holding pheasants showed 19.5 crows per stop in the southwest, up from 14.1 in 2022; 16.6 crows per stop in the northwest, up from 13.7; and 12.8 crows per stop in the southeast, up from 9.7. The count in the northeast, which is not a primary region for pheasants, was 3.3 crows per stop, up from 3.0 last year.

This year’s count will be compared to last year’s data to provide a trend summary.

