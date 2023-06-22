Planning for a bond vote for new schools in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - One election has wrapped up involving the Williston Basin School Board, and another is scheduled for the summer.

A third one, setting up a bond for new schools, could be coming as well.

Superintendent Richard Faidley and the board discussed possible options during a meeting this month.

Faidley said he is focusing on two new elementary schools first to handle the district’s fastest-growing population.

“We don’t currently have the capacity for the future. That’s the known. When you start to take a look at how you arrive at a decision for the future, you have to plan for the future in the present,” said Faidley.

Board members stressed extensive communication with the public before putting out the bond would be necessary for any vote to succeed.

Faidley said he will present financial numbers to the board next month.

