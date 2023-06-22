Plane crash near Westhope seriously injures one

(KCRG)
By Joe Skurzewski and Monica Hannan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - A pilot was seriously hurt when his plane crashed in a field in Bottineau County shortly after noon Thursday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 1965 Piper Pawnee airplane crashed shortly after takeoff from the New Hope Airport in Westhope.

The 48-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital. No word yet on his condition or what caused the crash.

The Piper Pawnee is an aircraft often used for agricultural spraying or for towing other items, but it’s unclear what the plane was being used for at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McHenry County missing woman
UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman located safe
Construction on phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center
Electric utility in charge of Atlas Power Data Center refuses order to cut power, seeking court opinion
Power Outages
Bismarck affected by power outages
MHA Nation
MHA purchase of Enbridge pipeline draws praise, criticism
Ky Schneider
Court records: Man tries to kidnap ex-girlfriend’s child at public BBQ

Latest News

Christopher Mueller accused of luring a minor
Mandan man accused of luring minors over the phone
Blake Boatwright
Mandan man accused of dealing fentanyl pills
Damage to manufactured home in Sioux County
Damage from severe t-storms in Sioux County Wednesday night; one injured
Trial of death of Wade Goodale
State, defense rest in trial of death of Wade Goodale