North Dakota Supreme Court upholds verdict in Williston child abuse case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Justices on the North Dakota Supreme Court upheld a verdict given to an unlicensed childcare provider found guilty of child abuse in Williston.

An attorney for Corey Gardner argued a motion for acquittal should have been granted because the prosecution did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Gardner abused the child. The attorney also argued the jury instructions were improper, resulting in an “obvious error.”

Justice Douglas Bahr wrote the court’s opinion Wednesday, saying they did not find any error in the jury instructions. The opinion also states there was sufficient evidence allowing a jury to make a decision on conviction.

“Gardner argues insufficient evidence supports the conviction. Gardner failed to meet her burden of showing the evidence reveals no reasonable inference of guilt when viewed in the light most favorable to the verdict,” Bahr wrote.

Gardner was found guilty last year for injuring a two-month-old in 2019. She was sentenced to six years in prison.

