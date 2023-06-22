North Dakota Supreme Court upholds verdict in Williston child abuse case

Corey Gardner
Corey Gardner(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Justices on the North Dakota Supreme Court upheld a verdict given to an unlicensed childcare provider found guilty of child abuse in Williston.

An attorney for Corey Gardner argued a motion for acquittal should have been granted because the prosecution did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Gardner abused the child. The attorney also argued the jury instructions were improper, resulting in an “obvious error.”

Justice Douglas Bahr wrote the court’s opinion Wednesday, saying they did not find any error in the jury instructions. The opinion also states there was sufficient evidence allowing a jury to make a decision on conviction.

“Gardner argues insufficient evidence supports the conviction. Gardner failed to meet her burden of showing the evidence reveals no reasonable inference of guilt when viewed in the light most favorable to the verdict,” Bahr wrote.

Gardner was found guilty last year for injuring a two-month-old in 2019. She was sentenced to six years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McHenry County missing woman
UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman located safe
Power Outages
Bismarck affected by power outages
Construction on phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center
Electric utility in charge of Atlas Power Data Center refuses order to cut power, seeking court opinion
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Atlas Power Data Center
Williams County to cut power from data center over several zoning violations

Latest News

KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 6/21/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 6/21/2023
Centennial running club
Summer running club keeps students, teachers connected during the break
Whitney Racine, who pleaded out to a lesser charge for her role in the death of Wade Goodale,...
Co-defendant testifies for state in trial over Wade Goodale’s death