New rec center is coming to Belcourt

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – For everyone in the Belcourt community, the Byron Dorgan Youth Wellness Center was the place to be active.

The large, inflatable dome suffered several collapses over the last few years.

Your News Leader spoke with leadership and a few patrons to learn more about what the future holds for the BDYWC.

Numerous sports teams have played under the roof of “the bubble” for the last ten years.

It held a lot of memories and was everyone’s go-to when they wanted to exercise.

Everything from sports training to tournaments, the dome was the place.

“Nothing about that dome was collecting dust. It was constantly being used. Not only from our youth but from our elders in the community,” said Mike Day, fast-pitch coach at Turtle Mountain Community High School.

Finding places to practice and train can be challenging, and the dome provided the perfect solution.

Local coach Joe Lavallie said there’s a local fitness center with one basketball court, but space is limited.

He also mentioned the gyms in the local school systems don’t usually allow a lot of outside activities either, so finding space for all the teams can be difficult.

“It should help eliminate all those obstacles that we have to go through to get these trainings for our young athletes,” said Lavallie

Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure saw the number of concerns the dome presented when he was elected in 2016.

After the dome collapsed due to heavy snowfall that year and again in 2019 and 2022, the council realized it had to take action.

The discussion of an Exxo-Tec steel structure began and new basketball courts as well as new offices and bathrooms would likely be added.

“So, it was a sad day for me when we took it down, but it was a happy day knowing that we were going to have a more feasible and sound structure,” said Azure.

The dome served more than 2,500 youth in the Turtle Mountains and surrounding areas during its time, and it will forever be revered.

Construction on the new prefabricated facility will likely take six to nine months. Geothermal and wind energy will help cut utility costs. Nothing is final and costs are still in negotiation.

However, the estimated budget is around $5 million, and Chairman Azure said funds are being supplemented from their economic development resources.

They say with all the upgrades, it should last 20 to 30 years.

