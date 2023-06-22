New community center coming soon to New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – A new community center is under construction on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

At Wednesday’s ground blessing, speakers said the new facility will include solar panels, open roof systems and a meal site for elders with a greenhouse attached.

Delphine Baker, a New Town resident since the second grade, said this new center would be the third of its kind in her town.

She said the others offer gyms and offices, but she’s looking forward to the expansion.

“They’re getting crowded and with this new one coming, it’s going to provide more services to our community, especially the kids,” said Baker.

Dr. Monica Mayer, a tribal councilwoman, said the upcoming center costs about $80 million and is 100% funded by the tribe.

She said the North Segment has more than two thousand enrolled members, but the facility will be open to anybody.

“We’re a very blessed nation, and we’re grateful for that; for the opportunity to help improve the community,” said Mayer.

Mayer said a lot of different entities collaborated to get the community center to this point.

The project’s estimated finish date is in about two and a half years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.