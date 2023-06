MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police have arrested an 18-year-old man they say lured a minor over the phone.

Police say Christopher Mueller sent sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl and met her in a park multiple times.

Authorities say Mueller made the girl perform sexual acts after she repeatedly told him no and to stop.

