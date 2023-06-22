Mandan man accused of dealing fentanyl pills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a man in custody after they say he admitted to dealing fentanyl pills.

Authorities investigated a suspicious odor coming from a Bismarck hotel room. They say once they entered the room, they found 32-year-old Blake Boatwright with more than $10,000 worth of drugs.

Police found more than 250 fentanyl pills, meth and a gun.

