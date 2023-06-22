Mandan man accused of dealing fentanyl pills

Blake Boatwright
Blake Boatwright(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a man in custody after they say he admitted to dealing fentanyl pills.

Authorities investigated a suspicious odor coming from a Bismarck hotel room. They say once they entered the room, they found 32-year-old Blake Boatwright with more than $10,000 worth of drugs.

Police found more than 250 fentanyl pills, meth and a gun.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McHenry County missing woman
UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman located safe
Construction on phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center
Electric utility in charge of Atlas Power Data Center refuses order to cut power, seeking court opinion
Power Outages
Bismarck affected by power outages
MHA Nation
MHA purchase of Enbridge pipeline draws praise, criticism
Ky Schneider
Court records: Man tries to kidnap ex-girlfriend’s child at public BBQ

Latest News

Damage to manufactured home in Sioux County
Damage from severe t-storms in Sioux County Wednesday night; one injured
Trial of death of Wade Goodale
State, defense rest in trial of death of Wade Goodale
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 6/22/2023
Pheasant
Spring pheasant crowing counts up statewide