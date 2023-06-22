Mandan man accused of dealing fentanyl pills
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a man in custody after they say he admitted to dealing fentanyl pills.
Authorities investigated a suspicious odor coming from a Bismarck hotel room. They say once they entered the room, they found 32-year-old Blake Boatwright with more than $10,000 worth of drugs.
Police found more than 250 fentanyl pills, meth and a gun.
