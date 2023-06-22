International Music Camp lineup continues Friday

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
DUNSEITH, N.D (KMOT) – The International Music Camp’s Festival of the Arts concert series will continue with its second concert Friday.

Friday nights will feature established regional artists such as the Emmanuel Bach Quartet at 8 p.m.

Tim Baumann, the music camp director, said their music Friday night will focus on Latin, Caribbean, and Brazilian music.

These performances will be open and free to the public.

“It is a far drive. We find that a lot of people from the Turtle Mountain area — whether it’s Rolla, Dunseith, or Bottineau — do come up for the concerts on a regular basis and then we also have a lot of people who have cabins or who are vacation,” said Baumann.

Here’s a list of the concert series:

  • June 23: Emmanuel Bach Quartet
  • June 30: International Brass Quintet
  • July 7: Old Fashioned Band Concert
  • July 14: Nate Hance
  • July 21: International Music Camp Jazz Faculty
  • July 28 and July 29: The Anderson Duo

