Environmental groups to install air monitors on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KUMV) - Flaring remains a big challenge in the Bakken, and several groups are looking to raise awareness of the potential environmental impact.

On Thursday, the Dakota Resource Council and Fort Berthold Protectors of Water and Earth Rights (POWER) announced they plan to install seven air monitors around the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. Each device records different materials, such as ozone and particulate matter, that are released from flaring. Council members said the data will be posted on a public dashboard and sent to be studied by officials at Colorado State University.

Representative Lisa Finley-DeVille, D-New Town, is a co-founder of Fort Berthold POWER. She said she got sick in 2016 with symptoms usually experienced by people living near flaring wells. Finley-Deville said it is important to get monitors out to the reservation.

“Our asthma [rates] are up here. I just feel that we need to do these studies to give these tools to our future generation so they will know how to address these issues,” said Finley-Deville.

Finley-Deville pushed a bill during the 2023 legislative session seeking a study on whether Fort Berthold should have air quality monitors. It failed in a 15-74 vote.

These monitors were purchased by the Dakota Resource Council with several grants. The public dashboard is expected to be online sometime next month.

