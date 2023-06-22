Damage from severe t-storms in Sioux County Wednesday night; one injured

SIOUX COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A severe thunderstorm moved through southern Sioux County shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday causing extensive damage to at least one property.

Brothers Arlen and Will Lund were in the manufactured home about five miles north of the South Dakota border when they say three inches of rain fell in 20 minutes as the home was buffeted by high wind.

Arlen thinks straight-line winds caused the damage, but others believe a tornado tore apart the home. The National Weather Service in Bismarck could make that determination in the coming days by conducting a damage survey if they deem it necessary.

Will was taken to a Bismarck hospital for injuries, while Arlen was not injured and was cleaning up the damage on Thursday.

