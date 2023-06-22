Co-defendant testifies for state in trial over Wade Goodale’s death

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The person whose testimony took front and center Wednesday in the trial over the killing of Wade Goodale is one of the people who had been charged in his death.

Whitney Racine testified Wednesday to the events leading up to, during, and after, his death.

KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski reports on the revelations on the stand.

Whitney Racine recently finished a prison term for her role in the death of Wade Goodale, after pleading out to C-felony facilitation of murder.

Racine testified that her longtime friend, Regina, had wanted Wade beat up. She said in the evening before his death, Mathew Anderson had tried to bribe security at a Minot bar to not intervene if he and Wade got into a fight. But the two wouldn’t cross paths until Racine says Anderson confronted Wade in his car near her home, after she invited him there.

Racine said she lied to investigators twice about hers and Regina’s involvement, but eventually came clean.

“It just, It really just started eating me alive. I started putting all feelings aside and just taking responsibility about what really happened and to be truthful,” said Racine.

Racine recalling what her friend told her that night:

“The last thing that night she had told me Don’t tell anybody.”

On cross, Anderson’s attorney, William Hartl:

Hartl: “There was no talk of killing. Mr. Goodale, was there.

Racine: “No.”

Regina Goodale’s attorney Steven Mottinger pressed Racine on her motive for coming clean.

“I was not talked into I was not anything to make the last truthful statement that was me coming clean and being truthful,” said Racine.

The jury also heard testimony Wednesday from several others, including an expert witness with the state crime lab who testified to DNA matches, including Anderson’s DNA being found on the gun prosecutors said he used to fatally shoot Wade.

We’re expecting to hear from the state medical examiner Thursday.

Once the state wraps, each defense attorney will have a chance to present their case.

The trial is scheduled through next week, to include time for jury deliberations.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.