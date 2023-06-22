Burleigh and Morton County Sheriff’s departments receive donations for new technology

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh and Morton County law enforcement agencies received more than $130,000 in donations to be used for new technology.

NextEra Energy Resources donated more than $7,000 to the Morton County Sheriff’s Department for a new drone. Officers in the department have been licensed to fly them since 2018.

Also, Bismarck Eagles Club gave $125,000 to the Burleigh County Water Rescue team to buy a new remote-controlled underwater vehicle.

“Our ROV was coming to the end of its lifecycle. Basically, band-aids and prayers is how we kept it going. But we knew it was a vital piece of equipment, and at some point, we knew we had to do something,” said Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben.

The dive and rescue team is expecting to get the vehicle by the end of the year.

