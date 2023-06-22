Burgum highlights state-tribal partnerships at fifth Government to Government conference

By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota shares its geography with five tribal nations (the Mandan, Hidatsa, & Arikara Nation (Three Affiliated Tribes), the Spirit Lake Nation, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Nation), but their leaders don’t always agree on important issues.

Improving communication is what the “Strengthening Government to Government Partnerships and Relationships Conference” is designed to do. The conference started Wednesday morning with an address from Governor Doug Burgum.

“Our office, and the state of North Dakota, and the tribal leaders, we respect each other, we can talk about what we agree and what we disagree. And then we can keep moving forward, trying to find solutions. And this is the way it should work,” said Burgum

Chairmen from the five tribal nations will deliver remarks throughout the conference. There are also breakout sessions addressing financial literacy, building a healthy workforce, and collaborating with tribes and citizens to support development. The conference is at the Bismarck Event Center, open to the public, and will wrap up Thursday.

