9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say

A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys Island. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy whose grandfather died trying to save him from drowning is expected to make a full recovery after the ordeal, according to officials.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning confirmed the child has been released from the hospital.

His 70-year-old grandfather, Darrell Lambert, died at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, according to officials.

Lambert was attempting to help his grandson, who was struggling with the ocean’s current, when he was overtaken by the current, WSCS reported.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said they were called to the Shell Road beach access around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the drowning. First responders said they found a man who was being given first aid by Samaritans.

Officials said the man, identified as Lambert, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

