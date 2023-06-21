Town hall Wednesday in Minot on mobile home residents’ rights

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Residents of mobile home communities in the Minot area have the chance Wednesday to learn about some laws passed in the session that could benefit them.

Kent French, the North Dakota manufactured housing director of governmental affairs, is hosting a town hall-style meeting in the Magic City.

French will be explaining a pair of Senate bills passed this year aimed at expanding the rights of those who live in manufactured homes.

The forum is at 6:45 p.m. at John Hoeven Elementary in Minot.

