Summer reading kick-off event features books written by North Dakotans

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that it’s officially summer, it’s a great time to get your kids started on that summer reading list.

The Department of Public Instruction kicked off its summer reading initiative on the State Capitol lawn Wednesday afternoon.

The event is designed to get families excited about reading and encourage them to read not only during the summer months, but year-round as well.

Eight North Dakotans who have written children’s books were there too, offering signed copies of their books to kids. 14-year-old Lindsey Undlin is the author of the novel “Stolen.” She says it’s a great book to get kids hooked on chapter books.

“I believe it’s special to get kids reading and especially since my book is a novel, chapter book, I believe it’s important to get kids into chapter books,” said Undlin.

Undlin’s book is available to buy on Amazon. She’s working on the second book of her series, which she expects to be published in the fall.

