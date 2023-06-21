Sports Spotlight: 48th Annual McQuade Softball Tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s known simply as “The McQuade.” Its full name is the Sam McQuade Sr. Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament. This week marks number 48 and we decided to make it the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

What’s in a name? In this case, a lot. The largest charity softball tournament in the world would not exist without the person it’s named after.

“Sam McQuade Sr. had an idea to try to raise funds to help developmentally disabled individuals who went to summer camps. The camps were struggling. The families were struggling to pay for it and he came up with the idea to start a softball tournament,” said Mike Wolf, McQuade softball co-tournament director.

That was in 1976. This week marks the 48th Annual McQuade.

“He was so well respected, and people just seemed to rally around him. The volunteer groups that started with the tournament and that just continued to build and build because of the legacy that Sam Sr. built and not only evident with the softball tournament but in the community of Bismarck-Mandan as well,” said Wolf.

Wolf says they started with four diamonds at Clem Kelley and two on Washington Street now named for Sam Sr., plus a few in Mandan. They use 40 diamonds now and to put that in perspective, Rapid City only has six softball diamonds.

“I can guarantee you that not every umpire was registered in an official capacity because Sam, again, recruited people to do whatever they needed to do to make that successful,” said Wolf.

The McQuade started with just over 100 teams, and it exploded to 400 before the end of the 80s.

“I always tell people I can explain this tournament to you but until you experience it — whether you’re a team, a player, an umpire, a fan — you have to experience it. And I think that’s part of the reason the tournament has lasted so long is people come here and they have a great time and they do want to come back,” said Wolf.

This year, 412 teams are signed up to compete in 14 divisions.

“I think Sam would be very proud it has grown to 400-plus teams, but it’s been sustainable over all of these years,” said Wolf.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.