Minot Zoo receives a pair of young leopards

Zoo welcomes two new Amur leopards(Roosevelt Park Zoo)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Minot, N.D. (KFYR) - The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced it has welcomed two new members into its animal community.

A male and female leopard, both a little more than one year old, have arrived at the zoo. The pair of cats are currently quarantined, which is a standard practice with new zoo animals, and will be publicly introduced once their quarantine ends.

Anya
Anya(KMOT)

The male, Jordan, and female, Anya, are an addition to the zoo’s current resident leopard, Clover, who is more than 13 years old. The new pair will be kept in separate exhibits from Clover at the zoo’s Amur Leopard Forest Habitat.

Jordan
Jordan(KMOT)

