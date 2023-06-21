Mandan School Board fills vacant seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan School Board Member Heidi Schuchard resigned from her position effective June 1st. Nine candidates applied to fill her position.

The Mandan School Board was told by The School Board Association there are deadlines to get on the ballot. So they were not able to add her position spot to the ballot previously.

“Four board members offered an interview to all nine, and a couple of people were traveling and couldn’t make it. But they were able to put their responses in writing. A couple of people didn’t respond, but I think they had five interviews last night. And that committee is recommending Tim Rector,” said Superintendent Mike Bitz.

Tim Rector will fill the seat until the next regular school board election in June 2024. Tim has 15 years of experience on the board and applied to fill out the one-year term. He’s been elected five times previously.

