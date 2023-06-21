Jail call revelations highlight day one of testimony in Goodale murder trial

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A jury heard opening statements and testimony Tuesday in the trial of two people charged in the death of a man last February in Minot.

KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski reports from the Ward County Courthouse.

In a criminal affidavit, investigators say Mathew Anderson fatally shot Wade Goodale in his vehicle, and that Wade’s wife Regina had planned to have Anderson assault Wade.

More than a dozen people took the stand Tuesday, including a series of friends and relatives of those involved, including Angela Cook, an acquaintance of Regina Goodale’s, who testified to what Regina told her well before Wade’s death.

Roza Larson, Ward County State’s Attorney: “During that time do you recall Regina saying anything about her husband?”

Angela Cook: “That they were just having issues, and that her boyfriend at the time was, she was gonna have him beat him up.”

Prosecutors also revealed that Regina had talked with longtime friend Krista Peters, in the days after the incident.

Krista Peters: “I just remember her saying that she didn’t, she didn’t mean for him to be killed, that’s all.”

Larson: “What did she mean for him to be?”

Peters: “Beat up.”

The defense, on cross:

Steven Mottinger, attorney for Regina Goodale: “She specifically told you she didn’t ask anybody to kill him correct?

Peters: “No.”

Mottinger: “Didn’t know he was going to be killed?”

Peters: “No.”

Mottinger: “Didn’t know that Mr. Anderson had a gun?”

“Peters: “No, she didn’t.”

Later, it was revealed that investigators had recordings of several video and audio calls Anderson engaged in with multiple people while in jail, including his wife.

“Mainly they talked about how his truck was seized, and that now, that his truck was seized, the officers had his pistol which was located in the back seat,” said Det. Kristin Guerton, Minot Police Department.

The jury even heard some of these recordings.

Another person charged in the case, Whitney Racine, was ordered to serve 18 months after pleading out to a lesser charge. She’s expected to testify this week.

Testimony continues Wednesday morning in Minot.

