Highway Patrol testifies in case of deadly, fiery semi crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A captain with the North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the witness stand on Wednesday to recall what happened the day of a deadly, fiery crash on Interstate-94 between Mapleton and Casselton on March 15.

Randall Buxton died in the crash after running into the back of another semi, which investigators say was parked on the interstate. Yuhai Zhu was the driver of the parked semi; he is charged with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

The Highway Patrol says Zhu stopped his semi in the right driving lane of westbound I-94, and just two minutes later was rear-ended by Buxton. After being rear-ended, Zhu’s semi was leaking hazardous materials onto the roadway and ditch. Traffic was diverted because Buxton’s truck was engulfed in flames and because of the hazardous leak.

At a preliminary hearing on June 21, we learned that Zhu had emergency lights activated, but did not put out emergency triangles, which are required for commercial motor vehicles by federal law.

“He would have been required to deploy triangles in this case,” explained Capt. Bryan Niewind. “Any time a commercial motor vehicle has suffered a mechanical failure, they’re broke down, they’re stopped on the shoulder of the roadway, they need to deploy those and in this situation. This is an emergency, being stopped on a 75 mile-per-hour road in the middle of traffic, they should have been deployed immediately to warn traffic that was approaching of the stopped vehicle.”

Niewind says based off of camera footage from Zhu’s semi, he didn’t leave his truck or call 911 to report that his semi was stopped on the interstate. Zhu also told investigators that he believed he was pulled over on the shoulder of I-94.

The Highway Patrol interviewed several witnesses, and Niewind recalls at least two said the emergency lights on Zhu’s semi were on, but they were hard to see because the truck was so dirty. Nearly a dozen people drove by the stopped semi before the crash.

”Other traffic that passed by Mr. Zhu’s truck as it’s parked in the middle of lane two, some of that traffic swerves out of the way at the last second,” Niewind said.

The Highway Patrol Captain also testified that one of the vehicles that drove by Zhu’s stopped semi before the deadly crash was a marked Cass County Sheriff’s vehicle. A week after the March 15 crash, a Cass County Sheriff’s deputy was placed on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation is underway into the way the deputy responded to the deadly crash. Valley News Live has been told information on that investigation is not being released until after Zhu’s case is settled.

On June 21, the judge ruled there is probable cause to move forward with the charges of negligent homicide and reckless endangerment against Zhu. He is due back in court in late July.

