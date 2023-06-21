Grasshoppers thrive in drought and heat, causing issues for producers in ND

Grasshopper
Grasshopper(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
By Maiya Fleck

Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A warm and dry start to summer has made grasshopper numbers thrive. As farmers are battling drought, they also have to worry about the pests.

This little pest is one of the thousands of grasshoppers that are feeding on Darin Starck’s fields.

Grasshopper in Darin Starck’s fields
Grasshopper in Darin Starck’s fields(KFYR-TV)

“The grasshoppers this year have been a lot worse than previous years. And they continue to get worse with the drought,” said Darin Starck, landowner.

The grasshoppers are eating up the vegetation faster than it’s growing.

“There’s definitely an uptick in what we’ve been seeing, scouting in many areas. I haven’t heard of anything extremely severe. There’s definitely a large population in a lot of different areas. We’re noticing a fair amount of damage on quite a few crops at this point,” said Tyler Kralicek, agriculture and natural resources extension agent for Burleigh County.

If left unmanaged, grasshoppers will feast on crops and pasture grass. For Starck, it meant haying his alfalfa field.

“We have got in and cut it because it wasn’t growing anymore. And grasshoppers are eating and at this point, we’re probably going to go and irrigate it, which costs money to irrigate, and then spray for grasshoppers because otherwise all the money you’re putting into the field is gone away,” said Starck

The next option for Starck is spraying, but when it comes to spraying for grasshoppers timing is everything.

“You don’t want to spray too early. If the little ones are really little, then you’re going to have more than are going to hatch and then they’re going to come and at that point, so you want to wait until they get a little bit bigger so you get a better kill on it for the cost of your spray,” said

Creating another expense and more work for farmers during an already busy time of year.

Grasshoppers have multiplied quickly over the past few years because of the dry conditions. And the hotter is, the longer they live.

