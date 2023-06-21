Food prices increasing in restaurants

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no surprise that prices are going up for everything, including going out to eat.

Restaurant owners are facing several challenges when it comes to determining menu prices.

Besides inflation, a survey from the National Restaurants Association shows 92 percent of operators feel the cost of food poses a challenge this year.

They are also facing severe staff shortages, with employee numbers well under pre-pandemic levels.

”As those prices go up, with the price of labor increasing, they have to make the money somewhere, so they are forced to increase the prices of the products we go in to eat and drink,” said President of me&u USA Brian Duncan.

The National Restaurants Association projects nearly a trillion dollars in sales for the food service industry could be made this year.

