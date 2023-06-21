Food prices increasing in restaurants

Restaurant seating
Restaurant seating(MGN / Damian Gadal / CC BY 2.0)
By Michael Anthony and Jay Dylan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no surprise that prices are going up for everything, including going out to eat.

Restaurant owners are facing several challenges when it comes to determining menu prices.

Besides inflation, a survey from the National Restaurants Association shows 92 percent of operators feel the cost of food poses a challenge this year.

They are also facing severe staff shortages, with employee numbers well under pre-pandemic levels.

”As those prices go up, with the price of labor increasing, they have to make the money somewhere, so they are forced to increase the prices of the products we go in to eat and drink,” said President of me&u USA Brian Duncan.

The National Restaurants Association projects nearly a trillion dollars in sales for the food service industry could be made this year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Dylan McGlothlin and Nathan Mathern won the national title in the...
Legacy sprinters win national title in 4x100 relay; 2nd national championship this weekend
Pills
Suspected Meth and Fentanyl pills found at the Bismarck YMCA
Jury selection begins
Jury selection begins in Minot trial
Atlas Power Data Center
Williams County to cut power from data center over several zoning violations

Latest News

Mandan Public Schools
Mandan School Board fills vacant seat
Influencer from Minot helping others achieve fitness goals
Pro’s Pointer #8
2023 NDAPSSA Special Achievement Award