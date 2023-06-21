Empire Volleyball supports Minot-area teams with donation after first club season

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Empire Volleyball Club presented a check to area high school volleyball teams for $20,000 Tuesday night.

The funds will support equipment, jerseys and team camps for schools ranging from Stanley to Rugby and in between.

“It’s fun to see the girls who play against each other play with each other, then during the school season you play against each other. It’s just fun,” said Mya Bogden, an incoming junior at Minot High.

This is the first season for the Empire Volleyball Club, which fields teams ranging from 12-and-under to 18-and-under.

Players may be part of Minot High or Minot North, or any number of area Class B volleyball teams during the school season.

“I think it’s really cool to see us all support each other even after club season is done, seeing how their season is going and keeping in touch,” said Nicole Couture, an incoming junior at Minot High.

“I’m really glad that we’re doing this because it helps more people want to join. I’m really excited,” said McKenna Odahlen, an incoming eighth grader at Jim Hill.

This season, the club team traveled to Canada, Minnesota, South Dakota and all over North Dakota.

For information on joining the club, visit the Empire Volleyball website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.