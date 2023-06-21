Electric utility in charge of Atlas Power Data Center refuses order to cut power, seeking court opinion

Construction on phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center
Construction on phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center(KUMV-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More than a day after ordering a shutdown of a data center west of Williston, the electric utility that handles power to the facility intends to seek a court opinion.

A spokesperson with Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative said the company will be looking to the district court on how to proceed.

“Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative’s responsibility to serve our members is not taken lightly... as a power supplier we cannot take a position; rather, will focus on our commitment to delivering safe and reliable power to our members,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

Williams County Administrator Helen Askim said Chairman Cory Hanson was served papers Wednesday afternoon, informing them of this decision.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to order Mountrail-Williams to cut the power from phase two of the data center due to several violations of county zoning codes, including excessive noise pollution.

This is an ongoing story. Your News Leader will provide updates as they become available.

Previous Coverage: Williams County to cut power from data center over several zoning violations

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
McHenry County missing woman
UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman located safe
Pills
Suspected Meth and Fentanyl pills found at the Bismarck YMCA
Atlas Power Data Center
Williams County to cut power from data center over several zoning violations
The front door of this historic home
Historic house in Mandan draws nationwide connections

Latest News

FILE - Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., left, is helped into a sheriff's car after waiving extradition at...
Man convicted of killing North Dakota student moved from death row to Florida prison
Town hall meeting in Minot
Town hall Wednesday in Minot on mobile home residents’ rights
Zoo welcomes two new Amur leopards
Minot Zoo receives a pair of young leopards
Arrest graphic
Court records: Man tries to kidnap ex-girlfriend’s child at public BBQ