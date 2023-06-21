Electric utility in charge of Atlas Power Data Center refuses order to cut power, seeking court opinion

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More than a day after ordering a shutdown of a data center west of Williston, the electric utility that handles power to the facility intends to seek a court opinion.

A spokesperson with Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative said the company will be looking to the district court on how to proceed.

“Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative’s responsibility to serve our members is not taken lightly... as a power supplier we cannot take a position; rather, will focus on our commitment to delivering safe and reliable power to our members,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

Williams County Administrator Helen Askim said Chairman Cory Hanson was served papers Wednesday afternoon, informing them of this decision.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to order Mountrail-Williams to cut the power from phase two of the data center due to several violations of county zoning codes, including excessive noise pollution.

