Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.(Barron County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Deputies in Wisconsin recently responded to reports of a giant snake on the roof of a home, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

“We think the description of ‘giant’ was an undersell,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Deputies were able to utilize some tools to retrieve and secure the massive snake from the roof.

“We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT … we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters,” the sheriff’s office joked.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of the snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
Pills
Suspected Meth and Fentanyl pills found at the Bismarck YMCA
McHenry County missing woman
UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman located safe
Atlas Power Data Center
Williams County to cut power from data center over several zoning violations
Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Dylan McGlothlin and Nathan Mathern won the national title in the...
Legacy sprinters win national title in 4x100 relay; 2nd national championship this weekend

Latest News

Nelbert Castillo running
Influencer from Minot helping others achieve fitness goals
Reporter discusses Alito private jet flight
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump
Food prices increasing
Influencer from Minot