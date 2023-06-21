Court records: Man tries to kidnap ex-girlfriend’s child at public BBQ

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKOTA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing serious felony charges after authorities say he tried to kidnap a child from a public park.

Court documents say it happened on Friday, June 16 at the Lakota Turkey BBQ at the Lakota City Park. Documents say Ky Schneider chased his ex-girlfriend’s child with the intention of taking the child.

Schneider and his ex have children together, and records say Schneider called his ex and said he would kill her, her children and cops if she didn’t bring their children to him.

Documents say Schneider wanted to hold the child against their will until Schneider’s ex-girlfriend complied with his demands.

Eventually Schneider was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping, terrorizing and preventing arrest.

