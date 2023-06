BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A power outage affected parts of South Bismarck Tuesday night.

Nearly 2,100 residents were left without power for a little over an hour.

Mark Hanson, a spokesperson for Montana-Dakota Utilities, said the outage was caused by a lightning strike at a substation.

The power was restored at about 8:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.