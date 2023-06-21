2023 NDAPSSA Dakota & Non-School Awards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two hockey players from Bismarck have been honored by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Britta Curl, a 2018 St. Mary’s High School grad has been chosen for the Dakota Award. Johnny Witzke, a Bismarck High product, has been named the Non-School Athlete of the Year.

Minot State’s men’s hockey team has been named the Non-School Team of the Year. Chris Coste, manager of the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, has been named Non-School Coach of the Year.

The Dakota Award goes to an athlete that excels outside of the state. Curl continues to do that.

Curl captained the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team to the NCAA Division I championship last season. She finished second on the team in points (42) and tied for the team lead in goals (19). She has another year of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.

Curl also was on Team USA, which won the Gold Medal at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship.

Witzke, named to the ACHA M2 All-American team for the second year in a row as a defenseman, totaled 48 points in 42 games, including 18 goals. The 24-year-old was whistled for just 12 penalty minutes, had two game-winning goals and was named the ACHA M2 West Region Player of the Year for the Marauders, who finished with a record of 36-8-2. Witzke will return next season for the Marauders.

Julia Araujo, a wrestler at Bismarck High School, Leo Pina from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Cole Knuble from the Fargo Force hockey team also were finalists.

The Minot State men’s hockey team continued its sustained ACHA MC excellence.

The top-ranked Beavers defeated No. 3-ranked Adrian College 1-0 in the national championship game, their third title in program history. The other two came in 2013 and 2019. The Beavers finished the season with a record of 35-3 under head coach Wyatt Waselenchuk.

Other finalists for the award were the F-M RedHawks and Fargo Force.

Coste led his hometown RedHawks to their first American Association championship. The Fargo South High grad, and 2008 World Series champion with the Philadelphia Phillies, guided the RedHawks to a 64-36 record.

Down 8-3 in the decisive fifth game of the championship series to the Milwaukee Milkmen, the RedHawks rallied for a 9-8, 10-inning victory to claim their first American Association title since joining the league in 2011.

