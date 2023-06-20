Williams County to cut power from data center over several zoning violations

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Plans to expand a data center in Williams County are being temporarily shut down.

In a unanimous decision Tuesday, commissioners voted to have Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative cut power from phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center. County Developmental Services Director Kameron Hymer said several violations issued on May 2 have not been fixed including noise pollution.

“They have failed to meet all the conditions that we required them per building code, zoning code and the board,” said Hymer.

County Chairman Cory Hanson said he’s hopeful that this decision will push Atlas Power and FX Solutions to correct these violations.

“It’s the only way that we can have some teeth to say we need to get these things done. We need to take care of the community and the folks that are living out there,” said Hanson.

Residents who live near the data center west of Williston said the noise has been a burden for months and impacted their property values. They said decibel levels average around 60 to 70, which can get higher throughout the night.

“I hope they shut it all down. It’s not in an area it should be. We’re a residential area and that subdivision has been around for decades. I hope they look at the whole situation, throw their hands up, and walk away,” said Lacie White, who lives directly south of the data center.

FX Solutions President Richard Tabish has been working to address these issues. He previously told commissioners phase two needed to be online to generate revenue for construction.

Tabish was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

The commission also voted to issue a six-month moratorium on permitting any additional data centers.

“Our planning and zoning department has six months to try and put some different rules and maybe get ahead of the game if there are other data mining facilities that come in,” said Hanson.

The power is expected to be cut as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Your News Leader has reached out to Atlas Power for comment but have not heard back.

