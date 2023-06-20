UND’s TikTok ban takes effect Tuesday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The TikTok ban is happening earlier than expected at the University of North Dakota.

UND leaders say they coordinated with the North Dakota University System to discontinue TikTok on all University networks starting Tuesday, so that they could work out any bugs that might arise during the coming days, ahead of the July 1 deadline. They add: “We have been communicating our plan with students, staff and faculty over the past several days. This is the preferred method for discontinuing use of an application on a network instead of doing it last minute or right at the deadline.”

The ban goes into effect on all 11 NDUS campuses on July 1. This means TikTok will not be able to be used on campus-owned devices or networks (Wi-Fi or hard wired).

The President of the North Dakota Student Association spoke before the State Board of Higher Education on Tuesday, May 23, saying students were left out of the decision to ban TikTok on all North Dakota University System (NDUS) devices and networks.

North Dakota Student Association President, Christopher Scott, told the State Board of Higher Education on May 23 that the NDSA passed a resolution opposing the TikTok ban. He says the NDSA represents the voice of North Dakota’s 45,000 public college and university students.

“Institutions and student organizations use the application as a recruitment platform and in a way to keep students engaged in events that happen around campus,” Scott said as he read the resolution to the State Board of Higher Ed. “Putting all NDUS students at a severe disadvantage from private and out of state institutions who will still be able to leverage TikTok as a highly engaging recruitment tool for their enrollment.”

Scott adds that North Dakota Student Association (NDSA) passed their the resolution nearly unanimously, adding that students were not adequately heard when the Board of Higher Education was discussing the new policy.

“This topic was brought before the State Board twice, but the NDSA was not consulted on this topic before the policy was proposed. The NDSA is opposed to the TikTok policy passed by the State Board of Higher Education and be it further resolved the NDSA requests that we be consulted regarding any issues related to students before being passed as a State Board of Higher Education policy.”

The State Board of Higher Education responded by saying that member Sadie Hanson addressed the issue with the board and voted against the TikTok ban, so they say the students’ voices were represented during the process.

TikTok is also currently banned on federal and state devices in North Dakota.

