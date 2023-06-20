Suspected Meth and Fentanyl pills found at the Bismarck YMCA

Pills
Pills(USAF / Abbey Rieves)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Suspected Meth and Fentanyl pills were found at the Bismarck YMCA. YMCA staff picked them up on the walking path around the basketball courts around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.  Bismarck Police Department is not sure when they were dropped, or who dropped them. The pills were placed into evidence. Police will dispose of them.

They can’t send the suspected pills to the state lab because there are no suspects or leads to confirm the drugs. They dispose of pills in an undisclosed landfill.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Dylan McGlothlin and Nathan Mathern won the national title in the...
Legacy sprinters win national title in 4x100 relay; 2nd national championship this weekend
Jury selection begins
Jury selection begins in Minot trial
Peggy Lee’s granddaughter Holly Foster Wells looking at her grandmother’s portrait at the ND...
Peggy Lee’s granddaughter visits Bismarck to see the late singer’s portrait
Worker rescued from Bowbells water tower
Worker rescued from Bowbells water tower

Latest News

Atlas Power Data Center
Williams County to cut power from data center over several zoning violations
Jason Sorenson is also serving as the city's interim public works director
Sorenson named Minot’s new utilities director
A red kettle with a bell
Salvation Army bringing out red kettles this summer in Minot
People celebrating Juneteenth at Kiwanis Park
First Juneteenth celebration held in Bismarck Kiwanis Park