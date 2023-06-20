Sorenson named Minot’s new utilities director

Jason Sorenson is also serving as the city's interim public works director
By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Minot’s assistant public works director has been promoted to utilities director.

Jason Sorenson, in his new role, will oversee the operations of the city’s water, sewer, sanitation, landfill, and water treatment plant.

Sorenson is also serving as the interim public works director.

The utilities director title is a new position for the city, which recently approved changes to its largest department. Two separate leadership positions were named for public works, a public works director and utilities director.

