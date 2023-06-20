Sorenson named Minot’s new utilities director

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Minot’s assistant public works director has been promoted to utilities director.

Jason Sorenson, in his new role, will oversee the operations of the city’s water, sewer, sanitation, landfill, and water treatment plant.

Sorenson is also serving as the interim public works director.

The utilities director title is a new position for the city, which recently approved changes to its largest department. Two separate leadership positions were named for public works, a public works director and utilities director.

