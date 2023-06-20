Proud to be a North Dakotan: Bottineau woman shows off state through social media

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people picked up a new hobby during the pandemic. Maybe you started to knit, planted a garden or started cooking more.

One Bottineau woman started making videos and sharing them on different social media platforms.

Three years later, she’s still at it. Her videos have reached thousands of people, and now, she’s created a new video series that spotlights North Dakota.

Krystal Prellwitz is a proud North Dakotan.

“Born and raised and stayed. Homegrown,” she said.

She proudly shares facts about her home state in social media videos.

Prellwitz launched “The Dakotah Dame” on Tik Tok during the pandemic.

“It’s been a really fun avenue for me,” said Prellwitz.

She started out sharing kitchen hacks. Now, her videos include tips on homesteading, make your own, homemaking hacks, mama hacks and North Dakota facts.

“I love that people are learning more about our state through my videos,” she said. “They are short, sweet and to the point. My videos are less than a minute.”

But those videos are packed with information. Whether it’s instructions on how to make your own bird feeder or a little history lesson about North Dakota, Prellwitz does her best to share helpful tips and interesting facts. Along the way, she’s learned some new things too, about her state, her hobbies, and about herself.

“It really brings me out of my comfort zone. It’s not something that comes naturally to me,” she admitted.

But what does come naturally to her is her North Dakota pride, which makes these videos pretty easy to get excited about.

Prellwitz first joined Tik Tok because her daughter was just about to turn 13 and she wanted to understand the app before her daughter joined.

They’ve made a few videos together, and Prellwitz says her Dakotah Dame pages have been a good way to teach her daughter what is and isn’t appropriate to post.

You can follow her on your favorite social medial platform – just search “The Dakotah Dame.”

